Ex-Dividend Reminder: Exponent, Comfort Systems USA and L3Harris Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO), Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), and L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Exponent Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/20/26, Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/17/26, and L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 3/20/26. As a percentage of EXPO's recent stock price of $73.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Exponent Inc. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when EXPO shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for FIX to open 0.05% lower in price and for LHX to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXPO, FIX, and LHX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Exponent Inc. (Symbol: EXPO):



Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):



L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Exponent Inc., 0.20% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, and 1.36% for L3Harris Technologies Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Exponent Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are down about 3.3%, and L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are off about 2.8% on the day.

