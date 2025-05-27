Ex-Dividend Reminder: Expedia Group, Yum China Holdings and Tractor Supply

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/29/25, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC), and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Expedia Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/18/25, Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/18/25, and Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 6/10/25. As a percentage of EXPE's recent stock price of $158.98, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Expedia Group Inc to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when EXPE shares open for trading on 5/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for YUMC to open 0.56% lower in price and for TSCO to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for EXPE, YUMC, and TSCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.01% for Expedia Group Inc, 2.25% for Yum China Holdings Inc, and 1.85% for Tractor Supply Co..

In Tuesday trading, Expedia Group Inc shares are currently down about 1.1%, Yum China Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Tractor Supply Co. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

