Ex-Dividend Reminder: eXp World Holdings, Kimbell Royalty Partners and KKR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/25, eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI), Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (Symbol: KRP), and KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. eXp World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/1/25, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 11/24/25, and KKR & CO Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.185 on 12/2/25. As a percentage of EXPI's recent stock price of $10.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of eXp World Holdings Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when EXPI shares open for trading on 11/17/25. Similarly, investors should look for KRP to open 2.55% lower in price and for KKR to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EXPI, KRP, and KKR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI):



Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (Symbol: KRP):



KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for eXp World Holdings Inc, 10.22% for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, and 0.60% for KKR & CO Inc.

In Thursday trading, eXp World Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 2.4%, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are up about 0.3%, and KKR & CO Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

