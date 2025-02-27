Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evertec, Triple Flag Precious Metals and Kellanova

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/25, Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC), Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM), and Kellanova (Symbol: K) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evertec, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/21/25, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 3/14/25, and Kellanova will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of EVTC's recent stock price of $32.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Evertec, Inc. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when EVTC shares open for trading on 3/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for TFPM to open 0.32% lower in price and for K to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVTC, TFPM, and K, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC):



Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp (Symbol: TFPM):



Kellanova (Symbol: K):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.62% for Evertec, Inc., 1.27% for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp, and 2.76% for Kellanova.

In Thursday trading, Evertec, Inc. shares are currently down about 1%, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Kellanova shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

