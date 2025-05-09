Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evertec, Avista Corp and American Water Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/13/25, Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC), Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evertec, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/6/25, Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 6/13/25, and American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.8275 on 6/3/25. As a percentage of EVTC's recent stock price of $35.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Evertec, Inc. to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when EVTC shares open for trading on 5/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for AVA to open 1.21% lower in price and for AWK to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVTC, AVA, and AWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC):



Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):



American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.56% for Evertec, Inc., 4.84% for Avista Corp, and 2.28% for American Water Works Co, Inc..

In Friday trading, Evertec, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.5%, Avista Corp shares are off about 1.2%, and American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

