Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evertec, Ardagh Metal Packaging and Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/3/25, Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC), Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP), and Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (Symbol: CCEC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evertec, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/5/25, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/13/25, and Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 11/13/25. As a percentage of EVTC's recent stock price of $29.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Evertec, Inc. to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when EVTC shares open for trading on 11/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for AMBP to open 2.73% lower in price and for CCEC to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVTC, AMBP, and CCEC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evertec, Inc. (Symbol: EVTC):



Ardagh Metal Packaging SA (Symbol: AMBP):



Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (Symbol: CCEC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Evertec, Inc., 10.93% for Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, and 2.77% for Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp.

In Thursday trading, Evertec, Inc. shares are currently down about 4.1%, Ardagh Metal Packaging SA shares are off about 1.9%, and Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of ARDX

 MSBI YTD Return

 Civista Bancshares Historical Earnings



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.