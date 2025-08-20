Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evergy, Viatris and CRH

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/25, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS), and CRH plc (Symbol: CRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6675 on 9/19/25, Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/15/25, and CRH plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 9/24/25. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $72.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 8/22/25. Similarly, investors should look for VTRS to open 1.12% lower in price and for CRH to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVRG, VTRS, and CRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS):



CRH plc (Symbol: CRH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.68% for Evergy Inc, 4.49% for Viatris Inc, and 1.32% for CRH plc.

In Wednesday trading, Evergy Inc shares are currently up about 1.5%, Viatris Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and CRH plc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

