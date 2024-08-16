Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evergy, Fortis and Ormat Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/20/24, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), and Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6425 on 9/20/24, Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.59 on 9/1/24, and Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/3/24. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $58.60, this dividend works out to approximately 1.10%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 1.10% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 8/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for FTS to open 1.35% lower in price and for ORA to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVRG, FTS, and ORA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.39% for Evergy Inc, 5.41% for Fortis Inc, and 0.65% for Ormat Technologies Inc.

In Friday trading, Evergy Inc shares are currently off about 0.9%, Fortis Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Ormat Technologies Inc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ETF Fund Flows

 Institutional Holders of MHFI

 PMTS market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.