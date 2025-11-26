Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evercore, SL Green Realty CNB Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR), SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG), and CNB Financial Corp. (Symbol: CCNE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evercore Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 12/12/25, SL Green Realty Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2575 on 12/15/25, and CNB Financial Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of EVR's recent stock price of $314.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.27%, so look for shares of Evercore Inc Class A to trade 0.27% lower — all else being equal — when EVR shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for SLG to open 0.55% lower in price and for CCNE to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for EVR, SLG, and CCNE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Evercore Inc Class A (Symbol: EVR):



SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG):



CNB Financial Corp. (Symbol: CCNE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.07% for Evercore Inc Class A, 6.61% for SL Green Realty Corp, and 2.77% for CNB Financial Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Evercore Inc Class A shares are currently up about 1.8%, SL Green Realty Corp shares are up about 4.3%, and CNB Financial Corp. shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

