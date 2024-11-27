Ex-Dividend Reminder: Estee Lauder, Kraft Heinz and Hyster-Yale

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC), and Hyster-Yale Inc (Symbol: HY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/16/24, Kraft Heinz Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/27/24, and Hyster-Yale Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of EL's recent stock price of $73.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when EL shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for KHC to open 1.25% lower in price and for HY to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EL, KHC, and HY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC):



Hyster-Yale Inc (Symbol: HY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., 5.00% for Kraft Heinz Co, and 2.46% for Hyster-Yale Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Kraft Heinz Co shares are off about 0.2%, and Hyster-Yale Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Department Stores Dividend Stocks

 CTAC Options Chain

 CRVO Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.