Ex-Dividend Reminder: Estee Lauder, Griffon and Flowers Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF), and Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/15/25, Griffon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/16/25, and Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2475 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of EL's recent stock price of $91.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when EL shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for GFF to open 0.29% lower in price and for FLO to open 2.30% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for EL, GFF, and FLO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF):



Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.52% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., 1.17% for Griffon Corp., and 9.19% for Flowers Foods, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are currently off about 1.6%, Griffon Corp. shares are up about 5%, and Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are up about 3.6% on the day.

