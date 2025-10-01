Ex-Dividend Reminder: ESAB, Sylvamo and Smith & Nephew

Markets
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/3/25, ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB), Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM), and Smith & Nephew plc (Symbol: SNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ESAB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/17/25, Sylvamo Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/17/25, and Smith & Nephew plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.30 on 11/7/25. As a percentage of ESAB's recent stock price of $111.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of ESAB Corp to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when ESAB shares open for trading on 10/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for SLVM to open 1.02% lower in price and for SNN to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESAB, SLVM, and SNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB):

ESAB+Dividend+History+Chart

Sylvamo Corp (Symbol: SLVM):

SLVM+Dividend+History+Chart

Smith & Nephew plc (Symbol: SNN):

SNN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.36% for ESAB Corp, 4.07% for Sylvamo Corp, and 1.65% for Smith & Nephew plc.

In Wednesday trading, ESAB Corp shares are currently up about 1.9%, Sylvamo Corp shares are up about 2.1%, and Smith & Nephew plc shares are up about 2.2% on the day.

