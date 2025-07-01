Ex-Dividend Reminder: ESAB, Korn Ferry and Royal Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/3/25, ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB), Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY), and Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ESAB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 7/18/25, Korn Ferry will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 7/31/25, and Royal Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 7/17/25. As a percentage of ESAB's recent stock price of $120.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of ESAB Corp to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when ESAB shares open for trading on 7/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for KFY to open 0.65% lower in price and for RGLD to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESAB, KFY, and RGLD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ESAB Corp (Symbol: ESAB):



Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY):



Royal Gold Inc (Symbol: RGLD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.33% for ESAB Corp, 2.62% for Korn Ferry, and 1.01% for Royal Gold Inc.

In Tuesday trading, ESAB Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, Korn Ferry shares are up about 0.4%, and Royal Gold Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

