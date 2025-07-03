Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ermenegildo Zegna, Repsol Ypf and McCormick

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/7/25, Ermenegildo Zegna NV (Symbol: ZGN), Repsol Ypf S A (Symbol: REPYF), and McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ermenegildo Zegna NV will pay its annual dividend of $0.12 on 7/29/25, Repsol Ypf S A will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.50 on 7/8/25, and McCormick & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 7/21/25. As a percentage of ZGN's recent stock price of $8.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of Ermenegildo Zegna NV to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when ZGN shares open for trading on 7/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for REPYF to open 3.30% lower in price and for MKC to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ZGN, REPYF, and MKC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ermenegildo Zegna NV (Symbol: ZGN):



Repsol Ypf S A (Symbol: REPYF):



McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.34% for Ermenegildo Zegna NV, 6.61% for Repsol Ypf S A, and 2.35% for McCormick & Co Inc.

In Thursday trading, Ermenegildo Zegna NV shares are currently up about 2.4%, Repsol Ypf S A shares are up about 3.4%, and McCormick & Co Inc shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Preferred Stocks By Industry

 QQQE Videos

 PACT Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.