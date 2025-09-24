Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Lifestyle Properties, Humana and Playtika Holding Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/25, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), and Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 10/10/25, Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.885 on 10/31/25, and Playtika Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/10/25. As a percentage of ELS's recent stock price of $60.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when ELS shares open for trading on 9/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for HUM to open 0.34% lower in price and for PLTK to open 2.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ELS, HUM, and PLTK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM):



Playtika Holding Corp (Symbol: PLTK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.42% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, 1.37% for Humana Inc., and 11.20% for Playtika Holding Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are currently down about 0.1%, Humana Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Playtika Holding Corp shares are down about 2.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.