Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equity Bancshares, AGNC Investment and Ladder Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Equity Bancshares Inc (Symbol: EQBK), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equity Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/15/26, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 1/12/26, and Ladder Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of EQBK's recent stock price of $45.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Equity Bancshares Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when EQBK shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.11% lower in price and for LADR to open 2.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQBK, AGNC, and LADR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equity Bancshares Inc (Symbol: EQBK):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for Equity Bancshares Inc, 13.27% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 8.12% for Ladder Capital Corp.

In Monday trading, Equity Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Ladder Capital Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MJIN Options Chain

 RCEL shares outstanding history

 Institutional Holders of XSVN



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.