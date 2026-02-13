Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equinor, Smurfit Westrock and Hershey

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/26, Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR), Smurfit Westrock plc (Symbol: SW), and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equinor ASA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 2/27/26, Smurfit Westrock plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4523 on 3/18/26, and Hershey Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.452 on 3/16/26. As a percentage of EQNR's recent stock price of $27.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.34%, so look for shares of Equinor ASA to trade 1.34% lower — all else being equal — when EQNR shares open for trading on 2/17/26. Similarly, investors should look for SW to open 0.88% lower in price and for HSY to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQNR, SW, and HSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR):



Smurfit Westrock plc (Symbol: SW):



Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.36% for Equinor ASA, 3.52% for Smurfit Westrock plc, and 2.57% for Hershey Company.

In Friday trading, Equinor ASA shares are currently off about 3.4%, Smurfit Westrock plc shares are up about 2.3%, and Hershey Company shares are down about 2% on the day.

