Ex-Dividend Reminder: Equinor, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Smurfit Westrock

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/25, Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR), Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP), and Smurfit Westrock plc (Symbol: SW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Equinor ASA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 11/26/25, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.25 on 12/3/25, and Smurfit Westrock plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4308 on 12/18/25. As a percentage of EQNR's recent stock price of $24.72, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of Equinor ASA to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when EQNR shares open for trading on 11/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for CCEP to open 1.34% lower in price and for SW to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EQNR, CCEP, and SW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Equinor ASA (Symbol: EQNR):



Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc (Symbol: CCEP):



Smurfit Westrock plc (Symbol: SW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.99% for Equinor ASA, 2.68% for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc, and 4.81% for Smurfit Westrock plc.

In Wednesday trading, Equinor ASA shares are currently up about 2.1%, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc shares are up about 2.1%, and Smurfit Westrock plc shares are up about 1% on the day.

