Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, Realty Income and Ellington Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/25, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 11/17/25, Realty Income Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.2695 on 11/14/25, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 11/28/25. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $52.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when EPR shares open for trading on 10/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for O to open 0.46% lower in price and for EFC to open 0.97% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, O, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Realty Income Corp (Symbol: O):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.74% for EPR Properties, 5.46% for Realty Income Corp, and 11.67% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently off about 1.8%, Realty Income Corp shares are down about 2%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding ABST

 CALM Split History

 Funds Holding USRD



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.