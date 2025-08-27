Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, National Bank Holdings and First Citizens BancShares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/25, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), and First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 9/15/25, National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/15/25, and First Citizens BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.95 on 9/15/25. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $54.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when EPR shares open for trading on 8/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for NBHC to open 0.76% lower in price and for FCNCA to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, NBHC, and FCNCA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):



First Citizens BancShares Inc (Symbol: FCNCA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.54% for EPR Properties, 3.04% for National Bank Holdings Corp, and 0.39% for First Citizens BancShares Inc.

In Wednesday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently up about 0.5%, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and First Citizens BancShares Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

