Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, Ellington Financial and Orchid Island Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), and Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 3/16/26, Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 3/31/26, and Orchid Island Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 3/30/26. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $58.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when EPR shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for EFC to open 1.04% lower in price and for ORC to open 1.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, EFC, and ORC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



Orchid Island Capital Inc (Symbol: ORC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.02% for EPR Properties, 12.52% for Ellington Financial Inc, and 18.97% for Orchid Island Capital Inc.

In Wednesday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently down about 0.4%, Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Orchid Island Capital Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

