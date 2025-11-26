Ex-Dividend Reminder: EPR Properties, AGNC Investment and Brookfield Asset Management

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC), and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.295 on 12/15/25, AGNC Investment Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 12/9/25, and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4375 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of EPR's recent stock price of $52.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of EPR Properties to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when EPR shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for AGNC to open 1.15% lower in price and for BAM to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPR, AGNC, and BAM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



AGNC Investment Corp (Symbol: AGNC):



Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (Symbol: BAM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.79% for EPR Properties, 13.85% for AGNC Investment Corp, and 3.41% for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, EPR Properties shares are currently up about 0.2%, AGNC Investment Corp shares are up about 1%, and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd shares are up about 1% on the day.

