Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enterprise Products Partners, Plains All American Pipeline and Targa Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/24, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA), and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 11/14/24, Plains All American Pipeline LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3175 on 11/14/24, and Targa Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of EPD's recent stock price of $29.14, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when EPD shares open for trading on 10/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for PAA to open 1.89% lower in price and for TRGP to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EPD, PAA, and TRGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD):



Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA):



Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.21% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P., 7.58% for Plains All American Pipeline LP, and 1.82% for Targa Resources Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Plains All American Pipeline LP shares are down about 1%, and Targa Resources Corp shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

