Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enterprise Financial Services, Gaming & Leisure Properties and Northern Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC), Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), and Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enterprise Financial Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/31/25, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 3/28/25, and Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of EFSC's recent stock price of $54.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when EFSC shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for GLPI to open 1.50% lower in price and for NTRS to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFSC, GLPI, and NTRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.14% for Enterprise Financial Services Corp, 6.00% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc, and 3.08% for Northern Trust Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Northern Trust Corp shares are off about 3.8% on the day.

