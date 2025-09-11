Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enterprise Financial Services, American Homes 4 Rent and Phillips Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC), American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH), and Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enterprise Financial Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/30/25, American Homes 4 Rent will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/30/25, and Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1083 on 10/1/25. As a percentage of EFSC's recent stock price of $61.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when EFSC shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for AMH to open 0.88% lower in price and for PECO to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFSC, AMH, and PECO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC):



American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH):



Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for Enterprise Financial Services Corp, 3.52% for American Homes 4 Rent, and 3.66% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc.

In Thursday trading, Enterprise Financial Services Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, American Homes 4 Rent shares are down about 1.5%, and Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding GLBS

 IWV Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.