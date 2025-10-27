Ex-Dividend Reminder: Entegris, Nokia and Carrier Global

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/29/25, Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG), Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOK), and Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Entegris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 11/19/25, Nokia Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0348 on 11/12/25, and Carrier Global Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 11/18/25. As a percentage of ENTG's recent stock price of $91.52, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Entegris Inc to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when ENTG shares open for trading on 10/29/25. Similarly, investors should look for NOK to open 0.55% lower in price and for CARR to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENTG, NOK, and CARR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Entegris Inc (Symbol: ENTG):



Nokia Corp (Symbol: NOK):



Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.44% for Entegris Inc, 2.21% for Nokia Corp, and 1.56% for Carrier Global Corp.

In Monday trading, Entegris Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Nokia Corp shares are up about 2.1%, and Carrier Global Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Semiconductors Dividend Stocks

 ETFs Holding KATE

 HAFN Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.