Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enpro, Old Dominion Freight Line and Avery Dennison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/24, Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), and Avery Dennison Corp (Symbol: AVY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enpro Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/18/24, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/18/24, and Avery Dennison Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 12/18/24. As a percentage of NPO's recent stock price of $189.10, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Enpro Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when NPO shares open for trading on 12/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for ODFL to open 0.12% lower in price and for AVY to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NPO, ODFL, and AVY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.63% for Enpro Inc, 0.46% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., and 1.71% for Avery Dennison Corp.

In Monday trading, Enpro Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Avery Dennison Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

