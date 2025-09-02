Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enpro, Aris Water Solutions and Air Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/3/25, Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO), Aris Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: ARIS), and Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enpro Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/17/25, Aris Water Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/18/25, and Air Lease Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 10/8/25. As a percentage of NPO's recent stock price of $218.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Enpro Inc to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when NPO shares open for trading on 9/3/25. Similarly, investors should look for ARIS to open 0.58% lower in price and for AL to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NPO, ARIS, and AL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO):



Aris Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: ARIS):



Air Lease Corp (Symbol: AL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.57% for Enpro Inc, 2.31% for Aris Water Solutions Inc, and 1.46% for Air Lease Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Enpro Inc shares are currently off about 3.4%, Aris Water Solutions Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Air Lease Corp shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ENBA

 EXXI Videos

 AXR market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.