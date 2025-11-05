Ex-Dividend Reminder: Energy Transfer, Select Water Solutions and MPLX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/25, Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), Select Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: WTTR), and MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Energy Transfer LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3325 on 11/19/25, Select Water Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 11/17/25, and MPLX LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0765 on 11/14/25. As a percentage of ET's recent stock price of $16.55, this dividend works out to approximately 2.01%, so look for shares of Energy Transfer LP to trade 2.01% lower — all else being equal — when ET shares open for trading on 11/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for WTTR to open 0.60% lower in price and for MPLX to open 2.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ET, WTTR, and MPLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET):



Select Water Solutions Inc (Symbol: WTTR):



MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.04% for Energy Transfer LP, 2.40% for Select Water Solutions Inc, and 8.41% for MPLX LP.

In Wednesday trading, Energy Transfer LP shares are currently off about 1.7%, Select Water Solutions Inc shares are down about 1.8%, and MPLX LP shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 LSI Stock Predictions

 VCVCU Historical Stock Prices

 PENG Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.