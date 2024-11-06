Ex-Dividend Reminder: Energy Transfer, ConocoPhillips and Global Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/8/24, Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET), ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP), and Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Energy Transfer LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3225 on 11/19/24, ConocoPhillips will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 12/2/24, and Global Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.73 on 11/14/24. As a percentage of ET's recent stock price of $16.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.91%, so look for shares of Energy Transfer LP to trade 1.91% lower — all else being equal — when ET shares open for trading on 11/8/24. Similarly, investors should look for COP to open 0.71% lower in price and for GLP to open 1.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ET, COP, and GLP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Energy Transfer LP (Symbol: ET):



ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP):



Global Partners LP (Symbol: GLP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.63% for Energy Transfer LP, 2.86% for ConocoPhillips, and 6.08% for Global Partners LP.

In Wednesday trading, Energy Transfer LP shares are currently up about 2.4%, ConocoPhillips shares are up about 0.3%, and Global Partners LP shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

