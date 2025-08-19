Ex-Dividend Reminder: Energizer Holdings, Primo Brands and Marriott International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/21/25, Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB), and Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/10/25, Primo Brands Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/4/25, and Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of ENR's recent stock price of $27.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.09%, so look for shares of Energizer Holdings Inc to trade 1.09% lower — all else being equal — when ENR shares open for trading on 8/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for PRMB to open 0.40% lower in price and for MAR to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENR, PRMB, and MAR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):



Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB):



Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.37% for Energizer Holdings Inc, 1.60% for Primo Brands Corp, and 1.01% for Marriott International, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, Primo Brands Corp shares are up about 2%, and Marriott International, Inc. shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

