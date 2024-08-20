Ex-Dividend Reminder: Energizer Holdings, Gildan Activewear and Primo Water

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/22/24, Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), and Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/10/24, Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 9/16/24, and Primo Water Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 9/5/24. As a percentage of ENR's recent stock price of $29.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of Energizer Holdings Inc to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when ENR shares open for trading on 8/22/24. Similarly, investors should look for GIL to open 0.48% lower in price and for PRMW to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENR, GIL, and PRMW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):



Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL):



Primo Water Corp (Symbol: PRMW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.10% for Energizer Holdings Inc, 1.93% for Gildan Activewear Inc, and 1.63% for Primo Water Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Energizer Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Gildan Activewear Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Primo Water Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

