Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enerflex, Spectrum Brands Holdings and Yum China Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/26/24, Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), and Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enerflex Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 1/16/25, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 12/17/24, and Yum China Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/17/24. As a percentage of EFXT's recent stock price of $9.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Enerflex Ltd. to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when EFXT shares open for trading on 11/26/24. Similarly, investors should look for SPB to open 0.52% lower in price and for YUMC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFXT, SPB, and YUMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT):



Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB):



Yum China Holdings Inc (Symbol: YUMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.62% for Enerflex Ltd., 2.08% for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc, and 1.36% for Yum China Holdings Inc.

In Friday trading, Enerflex Ltd. shares are currently up about 2.2%, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc shares are up about 1.5%, and Yum China Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

