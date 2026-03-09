Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enerflex, Aura Minerals and Steven Madden

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/26, Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT), Aura Minerals Inc (Symbol: AUGO), and Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enerflex Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0425 on 3/25/26, Aura Minerals Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 3/18/26, and Steven Madden Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/20/26. As a percentage of EFXT's recent stock price of $21.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Enerflex Ltd. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when EFXT shares open for trading on 3/11/26. Similarly, investors should look for AUGO to open 0.82% lower in price and for SHOO to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFXT, AUGO, and SHOO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enerflex Ltd. (Symbol: EFXT):



Aura Minerals Inc (Symbol: AUGO):



Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Enerflex Ltd., 3.28% for Aura Minerals Inc, and 2.48% for Steven Madden Ltd..

In Monday trading, Enerflex Ltd. shares are currently down about 0.7%, Aura Minerals Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Steven Madden Ltd. shares are off about 2.5% on the day.

