Ex-Dividend Reminder: Endesa, General Mills and Toll Brothers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/9/26, Endesa SA Madrid (Symbol: ELEZF), General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), and Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Endesa SA Madrid will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.50 on 1/12/26, General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 2/2/26, and Toll Brothers Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 1/23/26. As a percentage of ELEZF's recent stock price of $36.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Endesa SA Madrid to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when ELEZF shares open for trading on 1/9/26. Similarly, investors should look for GIS to open 1.39% lower in price and for TOL to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ELEZF, GIS, and TOL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Endesa SA Madrid (Symbol: ELEZF):



General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):



Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for Endesa SA Madrid, 5.57% for General Mills Inc, and 0.73% for Toll Brothers Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Endesa SA Madrid shares are currently up about 3%, General Mills Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Toll Brothers Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

