Ex-Dividend Reminder: Endeavor Group Holdings, Paramount Global and Meritage Homes

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR), Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), and Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 9/30/24, Paramount Global will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/1/24, and Meritage Homes Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of EDR's recent stock price of $27.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when EDR shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for PARA to open 0.50% lower in price and for MTH to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EDR, PARA, and MTH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR):



Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA):



Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, 2.00% for Paramount Global, and 1.56% for Meritage Homes Corp.

In Thursday trading, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Paramount Global shares are off about 1.1%, and Meritage Homes Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

