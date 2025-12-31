Ex-Dividend Reminder: Encompass Health, Bristol Myers Squibb and Federal Realty Investment Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/2/26, Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC), Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY), and Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Encompass Health Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/15/26, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 2/2/26, and Federal Realty Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.13 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of EHC's recent stock price of $107.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Encompass Health Corp to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when EHC shares open for trading on 1/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for BMY to open 1.16% lower in price and for FRT to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EHC, BMY, and FRT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Encompass Health Corp (Symbol: EHC):



Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY):



Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.71% for Encompass Health Corp, 4.65% for Bristol Myers Squibb Co., and 4.44% for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Encompass Health Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. shares are up about 0.2%, and Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

