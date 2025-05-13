Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enbridge, Expand Energy and Exxon Mobil

May 13, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/25, Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB), Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE), and Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.9425 on 6/1/25, Expand Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 6/4/25, and Exxon Mobil Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.99 on 6/10/25. As a percentage of ENB's recent stock price of $44.55, this dividend works out to approximately 2.12%, so look for shares of Enbridge Inc to trade 2.12% lower — all else being equal — when ENB shares open for trading on 5/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for EXE to open 0.52% lower in price and for XOM to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENB, EXE, and XOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):

ENB+Dividend+History+Chart

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE):

EXE+Dividend+History+Chart

Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM):

XOM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.46% for Enbridge Inc, 2.07% for Expand Energy Corp, and 3.63% for Exxon Mobil Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc shares are currently down about 3.4%, Expand Energy Corp shares are off about 1.3%, and Exxon Mobil Corp shares are up about 1.7% on the day.



