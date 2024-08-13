Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enbridge, Atlas Energy Solutions and Viper Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/24, Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB), Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI), and Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enbridge Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.915 on 9/1/24, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 8/22/24, and Viper Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 8/22/24. As a percentage of ENB's recent stock price of $39.05, this dividend works out to approximately 2.34%, so look for shares of Enbridge Inc to trade 2.34% lower — all else being equal — when ENB shares open for trading on 8/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for AESI to open 1.16% lower in price and for VNOM to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ENB, AESI, and VNOM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enbridge Inc (Symbol: ENB):



Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI):



Viper Energy Inc (Symbol: VNOM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.37% for Enbridge Inc, 4.63% for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc, and 2.91% for Viper Energy Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Enbridge Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc shares are up about 1.8%, and Viper Energy Inc shares are up about 3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ATUS Historical Stock Prices

 NBBC Videos

 IWV market cap history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.