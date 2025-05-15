Ex-Dividend Reminder: Enact Holdings, Carlyle Group and eXp World Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/25, Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT), Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG), and eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Enact Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/11/25, Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/27/25, and eXp World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/4/25. As a percentage of ACT's recent stock price of $35.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Enact Holdings Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when ACT shares open for trading on 5/19/25. Similarly, investors should look for CG to open 0.74% lower in price and for EXPI to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ACT, CG, and EXPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Enact Holdings Inc (Symbol: ACT):



Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for Enact Holdings Inc, 2.98% for Carlyle Group Inc, and 2.55% for eXp World Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Enact Holdings Inc shares are currently off about 1.8%, Carlyle Group Inc shares are up about 2.4%, and eXp World Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

