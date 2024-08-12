Ex-Dividend Reminder: Employers Holdings, Sandy Spring Bancorp and eXp World Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/14/24, Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG), Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR), and eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/28/24, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 8/21/24, and eXp World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 8/30/24. As a percentage of EIG's recent stock price of $46.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Employers Holdings Inc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when EIG shares open for trading on 8/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for SASR to open 1.21% lower in price and for EXPI to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EIG, SASR, and EXPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG):



Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SASR):



eXp World Holdings Inc (Symbol: EXPI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.60% for Employers Holdings Inc, 4.84% for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, and 1.70% for eXp World Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Employers Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and eXp World Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.