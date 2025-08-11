Ex-Dividend Reminder: Employers Holdings, Brown & Brown and Home BancShares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/25, Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG), Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO), and Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Employers Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 8/27/25, Brown & Brown Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 8/20/25, and Home BancShares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/3/25. As a percentage of EIG's recent stock price of $41.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Employers Holdings Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when EIG shares open for trading on 8/13/25. Similarly, investors should look for BRO to open 0.16% lower in price and for HOMB to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EIG, BRO, and HOMB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Employers Holdings Inc (Symbol: EIG):



Brown & Brown Inc (Symbol: BRO):



Home BancShares Inc (Symbol: HOMB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.11% for Employers Holdings Inc, 0.64% for Brown & Brown Inc, and 2.89% for Home BancShares Inc.

In Monday trading, Employers Holdings Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Brown & Brown Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Home BancShares Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

