Ex-Dividend Reminder: Empire State Realty Trust, Stellar Bancorp and Urban Edge Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/15/25, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), Stellar Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STEL), and Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 9/30/25, Stellar Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 9/30/25, and Urban Edge Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of ESRT's recent stock price of $7.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when ESRT shares open for trading on 9/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for STEL to open 0.45% lower in price and for UE to open 0.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESRT, STEL, and UE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT):



Stellar Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STEL):



Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.82% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc, 1.79% for Stellar Bancorp Inc, and 3.62% for Urban Edge Properties.

In Thursday trading, Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Stellar Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Urban Edge Properties shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

