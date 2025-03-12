Ex-Dividend Reminder: Empire State Realty Trust, Simmons First National and Crown Castle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC), and Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 3/31/25, Simmons First National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 4/1/25, and Crown Castle Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.565 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of ESRT's recent stock price of $8.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when ESRT shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for SFNC to open 1.08% lower in price and for CCI to open 1.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ESRT, SFNC, and CCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT):



Simmons First National Corp (Symbol: SFNC):



Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc, 4.32% for Simmons First National Corp, and 6.41% for Crown Castle Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares are currently off about 0.6%, Simmons First National Corp shares are off about 1.4%, and Crown Castle Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.