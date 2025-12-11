Ex-Dividend Reminder: Empire State Realty Trust, Digital Realty Trust and Terreno Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT), Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR), and Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Empire State Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 12/31/25, Digital Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.22 on 1/16/26, and Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 1/9/26. As a percentage of ESRT's recent stock price of $6.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when ESRT shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for DLR to open 0.76% lower in price and for TRNO to open 0.84% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for ESRT, DLR, and TRNO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ESRT):



Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR):



Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.01% for Empire State Realty Trust Inc, 3.06% for Digital Realty Trust Inc, and 3.34% for Terreno Realty Corp.

In Thursday trading, Empire State Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Digital Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 2%, and Terreno Realty Corp shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

