Ex-Dividend Reminder: Emerson Electric, Otis Worldwide and Standex International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/13/26, Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS), and Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Emerson Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.555 on 3/10/26, Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/13/26, and Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 2/27/26. As a percentage of EMR's recent stock price of $161.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of Emerson Electric Co. to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when EMR shares open for trading on 2/13/26. Similarly, investors should look for OTIS to open 0.47% lower in price and for SXI to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMR, OTIS, and SXI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR):



Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.37% for Emerson Electric Co., 1.87% for Otis Worldwide Corp, and 0.52% for Standex International Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Emerson Electric Co. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Otis Worldwide Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Standex International Corp. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

