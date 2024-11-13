Ex-Dividend Reminder: Emerson Electric, Federal Signal and RTX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/24, Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR), Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS), and RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Emerson Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5275 on 12/10/24, Federal Signal Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/2/24, and RTX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/12/24. As a percentage of EMR's recent stock price of $128.40, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Emerson Electric Co. to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when EMR shares open for trading on 11/15/24. Similarly, investors should look for FSS to open 0.13% lower in price and for RTX to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMR, FSS, and RTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Emerson Electric Co. (Symbol: EMR):



Federal Signal Corp. (Symbol: FSS):



RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.64% for Emerson Electric Co., 0.53% for Federal Signal Corp., and 2.04% for RTX Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Emerson Electric Co. shares are currently off about 0.6%, Federal Signal Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and RTX Corp shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

