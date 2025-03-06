Ex-Dividend Reminder: Emerald Holding, PPL and Public Service Enterprise Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/25, Emerald Holding Inc (Symbol: EEX), PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Emerald Holding Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.015 on 3/20/25, PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2725 on 4/1/25, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/31/25. As a percentage of EEX's recent stock price of $4.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%, so look for shares of Emerald Holding Inc to trade 0.38% lower — all else being equal — when EEX shares open for trading on 3/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for PPL to open 0.79% lower in price and for PEG to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EEX, PPL, and PEG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Emerald Holding Inc (Symbol: EEX):



PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL):



Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for Emerald Holding Inc, 3.16% for PPL Corp, and 3.09% for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Emerald Holding Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, PPL Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

