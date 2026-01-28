Ex-Dividend Reminder: Emera, Alliant Energy and TXNM Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/26, Emera Inc (Symbol: EMA), Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT), and TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Emera Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.7325 on 2/13/26, Alliant Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.535 on 2/17/26, and TXNM Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4225 on 2/13/26. As a percentage of EMA's recent stock price of $50.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.46%, so look for shares of Emera Inc to trade 1.46% lower — all else being equal — when EMA shares open for trading on 1/30/26. Similarly, investors should look for LNT to open 0.80% lower in price and for TXNM to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EMA, LNT, and TXNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Emera Inc (Symbol: EMA):



Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT):



TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.82% for Emera Inc, 3.18% for Alliant Energy Corp, and 2.85% for TXNM Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Emera Inc shares are currently up about 1.3%, Alliant Energy Corp shares are up about 0.3%, and TXNM Energy Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Funds Holding NGD

 AVY 13F Filers

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ONVI



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.