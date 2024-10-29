Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ellington Financial, Tanger and EPR Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/24, Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC), Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT), and EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 11/25/24, Tanger Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 11/15/24, and EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.285 on 11/15/24. As a percentage of EFC's recent stock price of $12.51, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Ellington Financial Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when EFC shares open for trading on 10/31/24. Similarly, investors should look for SKT to open 0.81% lower in price and for EPR to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EFC, SKT, and EPR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



Tanger Inc (Symbol: SKT):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.47% for Ellington Financial Inc, 3.26% for Tanger Inc, and 7.27% for EPR Properties.

In Tuesday trading, Ellington Financial Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Tanger Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and EPR Properties shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

